Full Video Replay: Confronting Coronavirus - a PBS NewsHour Special

Novel coronavirus has, in just a few months, grown into a full-blown pandemic. It has stressed governments and health systems around the globe, ended an era of economic expansion and reshaped public life. To offer context around these uncertain times, the PBS NewsHour aired “Confronting Coronavirus: A PBS NewsHour Special” on stations across the country on Thursday, March 19. The show covers health precautions and the pandemic’s economic impact, as well as a virtual town hall with curated questions from across the U.S.