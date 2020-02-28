UC Davis Isolates Three Students

UC Davis has isolated three students who were roommates living in Kearney Hall, according to university and county medical officials. A university press release issued Thursday said officials made the move "out of an abundance of caution."
Two of the individuals are not showing symptoms, said Dr. Ron Chapman, Yolo County Health Officer, at a press conference the same day. Following CDC guidelines, he said, they are therefore not being tested. One student shows mild symptoms and is being tested for COVID-19. This student is not on campus, but is isolated at home.
Dr. Chapman said public health protocols to contain the spread of a virus like this include isolation and quarantine of people.
"In Yolo and on the UC Davis Campus," he said, "there is no evidence of the spread or transmission of coronavirus."
UC Davis is located on unincorporated land in both Solano and Yolo counties. Campus health center staff are asking every student who comes in about recent travel history and about any possible contact with someone known to be sick with COVID-19 , said Dr. Cindy Schorzman, medical director of Student Health and Counseling Services.