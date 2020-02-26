Add a Worsening Climate to Cost of Uber and Lyft, Says Report

The report also compared ride sharing to other lower-carbon modes of transportation, including public transit, walking and biking. A prior survey of ride-hailing users across California asked what mode of transportation they would have used had they not used ride-hailing. Approximately 30% said they would have used mass transit, walked, biked or not taken the trip at all.

When compared to the average emissions of all other modes of transportation, including private cars, mass transit, human powered transit or simply staying put, emissions from the typical ride-hailing trip were an estimated 69% higher.

In an interview with the website City Lab, a spokesperson for Lyft called the study "misleading" because ride-hailing makes up only a small portion of overall emissions from the transportation sector.

An Uber spokesman did not comment on the report directly, but the ride hailing company wants to be part of the solution to address climate change.

Ride Sharing Does Cut Emissions, But Not Everyone Wants to Share

Anair said ride-hailing companies can play a key role in incentivizing drivers to use electric vehicles and passengers to pool their rides.

In Colorado, for example, Lyft subsidized drivers' leases on electric vehicles and their costs at charging stations. In London, Uber added a fee to all rides to help drivers buy electric vehicles.

Cities and states are also playing a role. In 2018, California passed legislation that will require ride-hailing companies to cut emissions and transition their fleets to electric vehicles beginning in 2023.

Last month, Chicago began assessing new fees on ride-hailing services that charge more for single-person rides and rides in the city center where they compete with public transportation. The new fee system charges lower fees for pooled rides and rides in areas less well served by mass transit. Some of the money collected from the fees will be reinvested in the city's public transportation.

Luís Bettencourt, director of the Mansueto Institute for Urban Innovation at the University of Chicago, said it remains unclear how successful these new approaches will be, particularly when it comes to encouraging ride sharing. Despite lower costs already encouraging pooling, only about 15% of all rides today are shared, according to the report.

The report notes how much emissions would decrease if half of all rides were shared, but Bettencourt said that level of ride sharing would be difficult to achieve.

"People want to go fast, they want to maybe have a private conversation, they may not be in a condition where they want to pool," he said.

He said electrification could go a long way to solving ride sharing's carbon emissions. But the desire for non-shared rides and the congestion caused by drivers circling cities waiting for their next ride will still pose significant problems, he said.

"You can imagine a world where all these vehicles are electric and get their power from renewables," Bettencourt said. "Then you don't have a carbon problem, but you still will have a congestion problem."

InsideClimate News is a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. Sign up for the ICN newsletter here.