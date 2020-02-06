SF Public Health Officials, Chinese-Language Media Try to Ease Coronavirus Fears

Public health officials say people in the Bay Area run a low risk of falling ill from the novel coronavirus. Fewer than five people in the nine-county region are being treated for the flu-like disease.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health is working to spread that message to Cantonese and Mandarin speakers.

Dr. Sunny Pak, acting medical director of the Chinatown Public Health Center, said many of his patients rely on social media apps for news about the outbreaks.

“Unlike what happened with SARS 17 years ago, right now the spreading of information, whether true or false, is even faster,” Pak said.

That, Pak said, can lead to panic, especially among people with family and friends in China and other countries more directly affected by the virus.