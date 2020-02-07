PHOTOS: See How This Year's Snowpack Compares to Last Year

After a snow-packed winter of 2019, there are signs that this year's Sierra Nevada snow season could wind up below average. At the start of 2020, the statewide snowpack was 90 percent of normal for the time of year. That level dropped to 72 percent at the end of January and is now at 64 percent. State water officials say our reservoirs have plenty of water now — but we'll need more winter storms to replenish the snowpack in time for the spring runoff. The forecast for the Lake Tahoe area, at least for the next 10 days, calls for mostly sunny skies.

Here's a look at how this snow season is stacking up. Move the sliders below to compare the terrain between February 2019 and February 2020.