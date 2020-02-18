Elizabeth Warren Climate Profile: Taking Up Mantle of 'Climate Candidate' Inslee

Getting Specific

• If Warren's campaign had a single slogan, it would be "I have a plan for that." While she entered the race with a reputation based on issues other than climate change — some environmentalists dismissed her leadership in this realm — she has made up for it with a series of expansive and fairly detailed prescriptions.

• Warren sought to pick up the baton of climate leadership from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee after he ended his climate-focused run for president. She met privately with him and then adopted his aggressive multipart action proposal. She has challenged all of the presidential candidates to make the same commitment to 100 percent clean energy, buildings and transportation. Warren's plan calls for all new buildings to be zero-emissions by 2028, all electricity to be carbon-neutral by 2030, and all new passenger cars, trucks and buses to be zero emissions by 2030.

• Warren struck early with a pledge in April to prohibit all new fossil fuel leases on public lands. She had co-sponsored legislation on the same theme, but it never moved in the Republican Senate. Some but not all of the other candidates quickly echoed the promise.

• Warren's opening climate gambit was a $2 trillion package of investment in green research, manufacturing and exporting, all to help "achieve the ambitious targets of the Green New Deal" over the next 10 years. She then raised that to $3 trillion, matching Inslee's commitment, and explained exactly where the funds would come from: reversing the Trump tax cuts of 2017.

• Her plan would include $1.5 trillion for American-made clean energy products, $400 billion in funding for green research and development and $100 billion in foreign assistance to purchase emissions-free American energy technology. In her plan for environmental justice, Warren said she would direct one-third of her proposed climate investments or "at least $1 trillion" to vulnerable communities most impacted by climate change.

• Warren's agriculture plan aims to incentivize farmers to invest in sustainable farming practices that reduce carbon emissions. It calls for expanding the voluntary Conservation Stewardship Program, which compensates farmers for implementing more sustainable practices, from $1 billion to $15 billion annually. Her platform also takes aim at breaking up the megamergers of agricultural corporations.

• Her "Blue New Deal" plan for the oceans would fast-track permitting for offshore wind energy while phasing out offshore drilling for oil and gas. Warren's plan calls for electrification of ports to reduce local air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. It also includes a "blue carbon" program that would support natural, ocean-based carbon sequestration projects including those involving coral reefs, mangroves, seagrass beds and wetlands.

ICN's Take

Warren built her career in the Senate railing against Wall Street and championing consumer protection and economic equality. But her priorities are evolving as environmental and economic impacts of climate change increasingly merge.

On the campaign trail, Warren is increasingly taking a leadership role on climate issues, as when she became one of the first presidential candidates to sign the No Fossil Fuel pledge. When she released a detailed policy proposal in April to ban new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters, other candidates quickly followed suit. And when Joe Biden put out a big climate pledge, Warren was able to quickly trump him with an even bigger commitment of her own. By aligning herself with Inslee's climate ideas, Warren clearly is making a bid for climate voters.

Read Elizabeth Warren's climate platform.

