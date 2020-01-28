Warm Water 'Blob' Led to Fatal Whale Entanglements. Here's Why.

Much of the West Coast's ocean bounty comes courtesy of the California Current, an up-welling of cold, nutrient-rich water in the late winter and early spring.

"That stimulates the development of a rich food web that is sort of like a Serengeti of the ocean," said Jarrod Santora, a research ecologist at UCSC and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Humpback whales travel all the way from Hawaii to feast in the cold waters off the coast. But between the years 2014 and 2016, a severe marine heat wave, nicknamed "the blob," coincided with an unprecedented number of humpback fatalities due to entanglements with fishing equipment.

In a new paper published Monday, Santora and colleagues say they think they know why: Warm water pushed the cold water into a long narrow band along the coast.

Since cool water is where the whales forage for food, finding it only along the coast was like discovering all the restaurants in town closed, except along one narrow strip. Unfortunately, the compression of feeding grounds coincided with crabbing season, so that the new dining hotspots were also littered with ropes connected to crab pots.