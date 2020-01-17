Federal Appeals Court Dismisses Young People's Climate Suit
Associated Press

Federal Appeals Court Dismisses Young People's Climate Suit

Associated Press and KQED
Youth plaintiff Kelsey Juliana speaks during a 2017 press conference in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, flanked by co-plaintiffs in their climate suit against the federal government. (Robin Loznak)

A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed a lawsuit by 21 young people who claimed the U.S. government's climate policy harms them and jeopardizes their future.

An Oregon-based youth advocacy group named Our Children's Trust and Earth Guardians filed a lawsuit in 2015 on behalf of the youngsters, seeking an injunction ordering the government to implement a plan to phase out fossil fuel emissions and draw down atmospheric carbon dioxide emission.

In an opinion issued Friday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco wrote it recognizes that the youngsters made a compelling case that action is needed.  “We reluctantly conclude, however, that the plaintiffs’ case must be made to the political branches or to the electorate at large, the latter of which can change the composition of the political branches through the ballot box,” the opinion said.

Our Children's Trust and Earth Guardians did not immediately respond to telephone messages seeking comment.

The case came tantalizingly close to going to trial in 2018, when the U.S. Supreme Court denied the Trump administration's request for a stay. But the court left open the door for further appeals.

Some of the plaintiffs in the case were children when the suit was filed against the Obama administration, and they now range in age from teenagers to young adults.

The plaintiffs'  complaint claimed decades-long complicity by the U.S. government in the acceleration of global warming, and contended that the federal government had shirked its duty to protect them from the ravages of a changing climate, and thus "infringed on [their] fundamental constitutional rights to life, liberty, and property."

"This is a social rights violation, contributing and promoting climate change," said the lead plaintiff, Kelsey Juliana of Eugene, Oregon, in 2017, when she was 21. "Because it affects our economy, it affects housing opportunities, it affects — in very serious ways — health."

Craig Miller and Jon Brooks contributed to this report.

