Can You Recycle Wrapping Paper? Here's How to Tell

It’s that time of year, again. Family meals, bands of merry carolers, decked-out Christmas trees, inflatable reindeer. And, don’t forget … the presents.

But from stocking stuffers to gifts that barely fit under the tree, in some cases the ribbons, glitter and even paper used as wrapping can’t be recycled.

Robert Reed, a spokesperson for Recology San Francisco, says that over the holiday season, crews collect 17% more tons of recycling, compost and garbage.

“We see a big increase,” Reed said. “A lot of consumption.”

Reed suggests gift givers go green by making more sustainable choices about not just what they buy, but what they wrap it in.