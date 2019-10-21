Link Between High Blood Sugar and Alzheimer's Is Bolstered by New Research in Mice

Zhao wanted to know why people whose bodies produce a protein called ApoE2 are less likely to get Alzheimer's.

Previous research has shown that these people are less likely to develop the sticky plaques in the brain associated with the disease. But Zhao looked at how ApoE2 affects glycolysis, a part of the process that allows brain cells to turn sugar into energy.

Her research found that glycolysis helps brain cells communicate and get rid of toxins associated with Alzheimer's.

So she gave ApoE2 to mice that develop a form of Alzheimer's. And sure enough, Zhao says, the substance not only improved energy production in brain cells, it made the cells healthier overall.

"All of this together increased the brain's resilience against Alzheimer's disease," she says.

Another scientist described how mice fed a diet that includes lots of fat and sugar were more likely to develop both diabetes and memory impairment.

The diet caused an increase in dysfunctional brain cells in the mice, says Sami Gabbouj of the Institute of Biomedicine at the University of Eastern Finland. In people, he says, that could "exacerbate" the development of Alzheimer's.

Sleep problems are another common feature of both Alzheimer's and diabetes, says Shannon Macauley, an assistant professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at Wake Forest School of Medicine.

She presented research showing that in mice, the brain changes associated with Alzheimer's do interfere with sleep. But abnormal levels of blood sugar, both high and low, also "lead to disrupted sleep," she says

That's concerning, she says, because poor sleep is a known risk factor for Alzheimer's. So maintaining normal blood sugar levels in Alzheimer's patients could improve their sleep, and might even slow down the disease, she says.

All of this research on animals could eventually help people, Washington University's Holtzman says.

"If we can figure out what diabetes is doing to increase risk, maybe that would lead us to new targets, drug targets or treatment targets," he says