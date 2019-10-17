Photos: What San Francisco's Marina Looked Like After Loma Prieta and Now

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, 1989, as evening rush hour was getting underway, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter near the Loma Prieta peak of the Santa Cruz Mountains shook the entire Bay Area. The quake killed at least 63 people and injured about 3,700. After the quake, thousands of buildings became uninhabitable, including dozens in San Francisco’s Marina District. Below are photos of what four locations in the neighborhood looked like both after the quake and today.

Divisadero north of Beach Street Oct. 21, 1989. Photo by Getty Oct. 4, 2019. Photo by Lindsey Moore

Fillmore Street near Cervantes Boulevard Oct. 17, 1989. Photo by Getty Oct. 4, 2019. Photo by Lindsey Moore

Corner of Jefferson and Divisadero streets Oct. 21, 1989. Photo by Getty Oct. 4 2019. Photo by Lindsey Moore