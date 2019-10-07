Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded for Discovery of How Cells Adapt to Low Oxygen

The three physicians "found the molecular switch that regulates how our cells adapt when oxygen levels drop," said Randall Johnson, a member of the Nobel Committee.

"Cells and tissues are constantly experiencing changes in oxygen availability," Johnson said. "As an embryo grows and develops, as muscles work, the oxygen available changes as the tissues themselves change. Cells need a way to adjust to the amount of oxygen they have, while still doing their important jobs."

Johnson added, "Scientists often toss around this phrase 'textbook discovery.' But I'd say this is really a textbook discovery."

The committee said the discoveries are of fundamental importance for physiology and could blaze the trail for new strategies to fight anemia, cancer and many other diseases.

"We make knowledge. That's what I do as a publicly funded scientist," Ratcliffe said by phone in an interview with the Nobel Committee. And he added that he could not have predicted the impact his work would have.

"It is important that scientists have the courage, and are allowed to derive knowledge for its own sake — i.e., independent of the perceived value at the point of creation. And the history of science tells us over and over again that the value of that knowledge can increase" in a number of random and unpredictable ways.