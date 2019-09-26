Climate Activists, Artists Take Over San Francisco's 'Wall Street West'

Wielding banners and paintbrushes, activists from around the Bay Area shut down four blocks in San Francisco's Financial District Wednesday in a protest over failure to address climate change.

Today's rally, dubbed the Strike for Climate Justice, was organized by a coalition of local environmental groups in an effort to petition big banks to pull their investments out of the fossil fuel industry.

"Our message to Wall Street West is that we really need climate action right now, no more delays," said Nancy Roberts, who helped plan the demonstrations for Extinction Rebellion SF Bay. The area Roberts referred to is a stretch of Montgomery Street north of Market Street occupied by financial institutions like Wells Fargo and Bank of America, as well as consulates from around the world.

Roberts called Wednesday's action a nonviolent way to spread the vision of a sustainable future, using art, music and street theater.

Demonstrators started at just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, marching up Montgomery Street and blocking traffic between Pine and Sacramento streets.