Here’s the Schedule for CNN’s 7-Hour Climate Town Hall With 2020 Candidates

CNN has scheduled back-to-back live town halls Wednesday. The network frames the event as a singular prime-time discussion of “the climate crisis.”



Ten Democratic presidential candidates will explain and defend their climate plans and ideas. They will field questions from CNN journalists, including Bill Weir, the network’s chief climate correspondent.



This is the first time a major TV news operation has dedicated this many prime-time hours to a climate change discussion (here is what the candidates said about the issue during the first debate).



At its San Francisco meeting in August, the Democratic National Committee defeated a resolution that urged a presidential debate focused on the issue. The next day, hundreds of young people protested that decision.



The Sunrise Movement, a youth-led organization advocating for political action on climate change, said that its members prefer a debate over the town hall format. Typically, more people watch campaign debates than they do town halls. Also, while climate policy wonks might sit through the entire seven-hour program, it’s not likely that average voters will, they say.



New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar all released their climate plans in recent days.

An April CNN poll indicated that 96% of Democrats favor taking "aggressive action" to combat the issue.



Here’s the approximate schedule, from CNN (all times PDT):