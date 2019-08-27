Hey Siri,"How Do I Foster a Science-Minded Household?"

Tovar – like other parents I spoke with during a summer weekday at the Exploratorium – hopes her children will continue to nurture this spirit. Kids are born to wonder. Parents who wish to foster curiosity and exploration in their children can do plenty to encourage their kids to think critically, explain their reasoning, and solve problems.

Visiting museums like the Exploratorium is a step in that direction.

Science in the Toilet?

Nate Miller, 8, can’t believe what he is seeing. With one eye, he looks straight at his hand. With the other eye, he sees his 11-year-old brother, Sam, who sits in front of him. As Nate moves his hand to reveal a cat on the wall, he sees a cat’s face with his brother’s smile. Their mom Catherine Lee watches this experiment in sight perception at the Exploratorium. She explains to Nate that his eyes saw two very different views, so his brain combined the two views to create a single image.

At home, Lee looks for opportunities to talk about science with her sons. “Watching the toilet flush- that is science,” Lee says, adding that she'd ask her kids about where the water ends up. “How does it swirl as it goes down the bowl?”

(In theory, the Coriolis Effect would cause water to spin on a clockwise direction in the Northern Hemisphere and counterclockwise in the Southern Hemisphere. In practice, the direction depends on the design of the toilet bowl.)

Lee calls this an example of science in basic things we often ignore. Her son Sam agrees. He plays the violin and seems as drawn to the math of music as to the melody.

“My teacher,” he says, “is doing this math science thing with the violin, with sound waves and scales.” To encourage his interests, Sam's parents hired a music teacher who incorporates science into his lessons.

Paint a Picture of What’s Possible

Ellen Ochoa's journey to nearly 1,000 hours in space began with her realization that she could push beyond limits.

As a child she wanted to be a lawyer or the President of the United States, because those were the only careers she knew about. “I didn’t really know about what careers were really like in [science] subjects, I did not know anybody to talk to," Ochoa says. "I just couldn’t picture it.”

Only after she enrolled at San Diego State did she express interest in a math-related degree. Ochoa spoke with a physics professor who encouraged her to pursue a degree and a career in that field.

From there, she earned graduate degrees at Stanford, became the first Latina astronaut and eventually ran NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.