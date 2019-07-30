A new poll reveals Californians' considerable anxiety about the effects of climate change on the state.

A record number of California adults, 71%, said they’re very concerned about wildfires becoming more severe due to global warming, according to the survey conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California. That’s an increase of almost 10 percentage points over last year.

Another 15% said they’re somewhat concerned about the worsening blazes. Last November's Camp Fire, in Butte County, was the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in 100 years, killing 85 people and destroying the town of Paradise.

Released everyJuly since 2000, the PPIC survey measures Californians’ opinions about the environment. This year, the results showed that 63% of adults believe the effects of global warming have already begun. When asked about specific impacts other than wildfires, 49% said they were very concerned about heat waves increasing in severity, and 42% expressed the same concern about rising sea levels. But last winter’s heavy rains seem to have washed away Californians' fears about drought: Just 30% said the water supply is a big problem, a dramatic drop from last year’s 48%.

Katharine Mach, who studies the impacts of climate change at Stanford, calls this year’s survey results “heartening.”