Chasing the Moon

Monday July 8 - Wednesday July 10, 9 pm on KQED 9

Airs on PBS member stations, including KQED

Free

This long-anticipated film by Robert Stone will air across three nights, beginning on July 8th. Chasing the Moon features never-before seen archival footage of the drama surrounding the Apollo 11 mission and tells the story of the diverse array of characters involved in the space race.

Evening Under the Moon

Friday July 12, 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm

Chabot Space & Science Center, Oakland

Free

Walk through the Luminous Moon exhibit to see high resolution images of the moon and hear an astronomer talk about its geography and geology. Check out the moon through one of the center’s historic telescopes. Hot chocolate and snacks will be available for purchase.

Full Moon Hike and Sip (21+)

Friday July 19, 6 pm - 9 pm

Chabot Space & Science Center, Oakland

$30 non-members, $27 members

Go on a 4-5 mile hike through the redwoods, lit by the full moon. Learn about local history and ecology along the way. Conclude the evening with stargazing, planet hunting, and two complimentary glasses of beer or wine.

Out of This World: A Celebration on the 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing

Friday July 19, 7:30 pm

Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco

Ticket prices from $39; groups of 10 or more are eligible for 25% discount

Enjoy cosmic-themed music — everything from the Star Trek theme to Clair de Lune — by the SF Symphony, accompanied by visuals on the big screen. Hosted by retired astronaut Leland D. Melvin.

Splashdown 50 Stargazing Overnight

Friday July 19, 6 pm - Saturday July 20, 9:30 am

USS Hornet Museum, Alameda

Ticket prices from $65; pre-registration required by Friday, July 5

In this special 50th anniversary overnight, you can spend the night aboard the USS Hornet, which served as the historic recovery vessel at the conclusion of the Apollo 11 mission. Sleep in the original crew’s compartments with family, and eat breakfast and dinner inside the original Crew’s Mess. Enjoy stargazing from the vessel's Flight Deck, and take a ride in the Flight Simulator.

Splashdown 50 Celebration

Saturday July 20, 10 am - 5 pm

USS Hornet Museum, Alameda

$25 adult, $20 youth

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing aboard the historic USS Hornet, where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took their first steps back on Earth after returning from the moon. Meet the veterans of the Recovery Team who retrieved the astronauts and their capsule. Afterwards, enjoy an inflatable planetarium, a VR arena, docent-led tours of the ship, and snacks from food trucks.

Splashdown 50 Anniversary Dinner

Saturday July 20, 6 pm - 10 pm

USS Hornet Museum, Alameda

$55 non-members, $50 members

Enjoy a buffet dinner (included), full cash bar, and music from the 1960s with the ex-crew of the USS Hornet. Cocktail attire is appreciated, but not required.

Apollo 50th Anniversary Celebration

Saturday July 20, 10 am - 5 pm

Chabot Space & Science Center, Oakland

Free with regular admission

Watch moon demos and a planetarium show, with screenings of Chasing the Moon and Apollo 11.

Apollo Party 21+

Saturday July 20, 6 pm - 10 pm

Chabot Space & Science Center, Oakland

$14

Break out your moon walk at an after-hours dance party, or entertain your friends with moon-themed karaoke. Enjoy Apollo cocktails, astronaut training, live music, and a comedy show, a simulated mission to the moon. Commemorate your experience with an airbrushed moon tattoo.

Apollo 11 50th Anniversary

Saturday July 20, 10 am - midnight

Exploratorium, San Francisco

Free for Daytime members and After Dark members; $29.95 adults; $24.95 seniors, students, youth; $19.95 children

Watch restored footage of the 1969 landing and marvel at a 16-foot sculpture of the moon! In the evening, enjoy drinks and music.

Apollo Retrospective: The Past, Present, and Future of Space Travel

Wednesday July 24, 10 am - 5 pm

USS Hornet Museum, Alameda

$20 adult, $15 student/senior/military, $10 youth

Come learn about the past, present, and future of space exploration from experts in the private aerospace industry. Later, learn about the geology of the moon from NASA scientists and astronauts.

Novato Space Festival

Sunday August 4, 10 am - 4 pm

The Space Station Museum, Novato

Free

Visit the 8th annual Novato Space Festival to meet astronauts and other aerospace VIPs, as well as Star Wars characters and non-space friends like Snoopy. The diverse collection of 30 exhibits includes a real moon rock, large-scale replicas of the Apollo Lunar Lander and Apollo Command Module, and a genuine Apollo spacesuit.

The Martian, Andy Weir

Friday August 16, 7 am - 8:30 am

Lafayette Park Hotel & Spa, Lafayette

$40

Come hear a talk by Andy Weir, lifelong space nerd and author of the bestselling novel The Martian. Breakfast is included.

Apollo Mission Flight Controller Lawrence Kuznetz

Friday August 23, 7 am - 8:30 am

Lafayette Park Hotel & Spa, Lafayette

$35