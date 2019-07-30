A quick search on YouTube brings up hundreds of videos of expecting couples revealing the sex of their baby, usually with blue for a boy and pink for a girl.

Jenna Karvunidis is no stranger to this phenomenon. In fact, many credit her as the "inventor" of the gender party reveal. For her, it was through a cake.

"We had a knife and we cut into it all together and we all saw the pink icing at the same time, and found out that we were having a girl," Karvunidis says.

That was in 2008 before Instagram or Pinterest even existed. Karvunidis says she likes cake and wanted to celebrate her pregnancy with her family.

"I mean gosh, I just like to throw parties," she said. "I just thought it would be really fun for everybody in the whole family to find out."