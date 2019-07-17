What do you think of when you think of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Cats? Large wigs and fur coats of questionable origin? The overwrought balladry of "Memory"? Jazz hands with claws?

For fans of Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson and Jason Derulo, right now Cats means one thing only: the brand new movie adaptation due out later this year, also starring Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Dame Judi Dench and (yes, really) James Corden.

Sounds pretty cool, right? Well, it kind of did until we saw the serious-to-the-point-of-obnoxious behind-the-scenes clip below. "Everyone's working really long hours, rehearsing everyday and it's... fun," Taylor Swift says in an entirely un-fun way. "It's just so much fun to play in," Rebel Wilson says, sounding the most somber she has ever sounded. Then, after a meditative moment dedicated to the wonders of "digital fur," James Corden utters the immortal words: "These are people but they're cats and this is kind of blowing my mind."

Before you watch this three and half minutes of pretentious pondering, we'll remind you that all of these people are talking about a musical in which they play actual cats named things like Rum Tum Tugger, Jennyanydots and Growltiger. These interviews are so close to parody, if Christopher Guest popped up halfway through, it wouldn't be all that surprising.