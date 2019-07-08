Over the weekend, the first trailer for A Black Lady Sketch Show dropped and we haven't been this excited to watch skits since SNL's 2005 cast first got together.

Executive produced by Insecure's Issa Rae, BLSS is the brainchild of Robin Thede. You might recognize Thede from her BET talk show, The Rundown, or her guest appearances on Key & Peele and Difficult People, but behind the scenes, she has also worked as head writer for both The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore and The Queen Latifah Show. "This team is so dynamic," Thede says in a clip posted to Issa Rae Presents' YouTube channel. "We are so ready to bring you the funniest sketches like you have never seen."

Thede and Rae's on-screen crew is rounded out by Ashley Nicole Black (of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee), Gabrielle Dennis (of Luke Cage) and Quinta Brunson (viral video star turned BuzzFeed producer). The ladies have also gathered a super-impressive roster of guest stars including Lena Waithe, Kelly Rowland, Angela Bassett, Laverne Cox, Patti LaBelle and Yvette Nicole Brown.

A Black Lady Sketch Show has the astounding distinction of being the first TV sketch show in history created by, written by and starring black women. It is about damn time we got one of those. Thankfully, with the jaw-dropping amount of talent involved, it's bound to be worth the wait.