Jung, who rose to fame on a Korean equivalent of American Idol, is cooperating with police and released the following statement:

"I admit to all my crimes. I filmed women without their consent and shared it in a social media chatroom, and while I did so I didn't feel a great sense of guilt... More than anything, I kneel and apologize to the women who appear in the videos who have learned of this hideous truth as the incident has come to light."

The other men who have apologized and suddenly retired from the industry after being implicated in the chat rooms are Choi Jong-hoon, singer from FT Island, and Yong Junhyung, singer from Highlight, who admitted that he was in the chat and saw the videos and did not speak up.

K-pop is such major cultural export and economic boon for the Asian nation of 55 million that this scandal—or scandals, depending on how you're counting—has attracted global attention. (One of the genre's most successful groups, BTS, had the No. 2 and No. 3 bestselling albums worldwide last year.)

Within South Korea, the business' darker underbelly is well-known. Its three top entertainment companies—SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment and JYP Entertainment—are notorious for running their artists through a militaristic system of rigorous dance and singing training, restrictions on their private lives and cosmetic surgery regimens that begin when they're teens. When women artists have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment or abuse in the industry, they are rarely investigated. K-pop is so interwoven with Korea's soft power identity that Seungri said on Instagram, "I've been branded as a 'national traitor.' "

His agency, YG Entertainment, dropped him on Wednesday, apologized for failing to "manage the musician more thoroughly" and has watched its stock shares tumble.

Celebrity involvement in these sex crimes threaten to taint the carefully-crafted image of the K-pop industry, sure, but for South Korea, it shines an international light on an already-festering societal problem: hidden camera porn, known in South Korea as "spycam," or molka, and its role in promulgating a misogynistic culture. Since last year, outrage about law enforcement's uneven response to spycam has swelled into the streets, leading 22,000 women to protest last June, marking the largest women's protest in South Korean history.

South Korea is a modern country that boasts of its advanced consumer electronics and fast internet speeds, but on the measure of equality for women, it ranks at the bottom among developed countries. As we've reported, school curriculum even teaches that victims are to blame for sexual assault.

Combined, these factors feed a widespread spycam porn epidemic that's gone on for years. Tiny hidden cameras that look like lighters secretly film women in dressing rooms, bathrooms, public places like subway stations and during private moments—while they're having sex. The footage of sex acts is considered a "natural porn" that's commonly distributed and profited off of on online platforms, without the victims' knowledge.

Officially, police estimate more than 6,000 cases of people filmed on spy cams without their consent, each year, between 2013 and 2017. The victims are overwhelmingly women. But most of the time, people aren't aware their images are being traded: A 2018 study by the Korean Women Lawyers Association found 89 percent of spycam crimes were perpetrated by strangers.

"There have been plenty of celebrity scandals before, including pretty serious charges like domestic abuse, but those usually ended being isolated incidents that faded from the public consciousness fairly quickly," says Jenna Gibson, a Korea columnist for The Diplomat and a longtime K-pop watcher. "This time, because Korea has been directly grappling with issues like MeToo, spy cams, and women's rights in general, there's no way they will let these crimes go so easily. The things these men have allegedly done hit right at the heart of the biggest societal divisions in Korea right now."

The justice system is also being put to the test, as the Korean public raises questions about police complicity in the prostitution brokered at nightclubs. "We will conduct a strong internal investigation, and ... we will take stern measures regardless of their rank," South Korea's National Police Agency Chief Min Gap-ryong told lawmakers on Thursday, according to CNN, in response to questions about police looking the other way.