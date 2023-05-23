Mannya Sinha: Disparities in Boba or English?

How a part time job taught Mannya Sinha about the inherent imbalances of the food service industry.
“Where’s my f***ing order?”
I fought the lump forming in my throat as I hastily tried to find the customer’s order. What had he ordered? There was a line of orders ready on the delivery counter. There was a line in front to place the orders. And then there was me: a novice cashier on the first day working at my town’s small boba tea shop.
In my short training session the week before, I learned to use the cash machine and hand customers their orders. It had seemed easy, until the rush started. My co-worker did not speak English, and we struggled to understand one another and the customers started to get irritated. After my first shift, my feet aching and my head throbbing, I debated quitting.
Over time, I figured out a system for rush hour with my coworker using gestures and broken English, and learned to manage the long lines and irritable customers. I also learned the real meaning of “the customer is always right.”