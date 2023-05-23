Mannya Sinha: Disparities in Boba or English?

There exists between customers and service workers an inherent imbalance of power. It didn’t matter how hard I tried or how kind I was. In the end, it was the customers who got to decide the worth of my efforts. It was up to them to say thank you or not, to tip or not, to be rude or not.

When things go smoothly, a server fades into the background. When things are not what the customer expects, the server bears the brunt of a situation that they often have no control over. I came to understand how fast food industry workers are underpaid, overworked and taken for granted, and became more aware of the small injustices in society. Would the man who shouted at me have done so if I was older? If I was white? If I was a boy? Many fast food workers are also new immigrants, who face additional barriers if they are unable to communicate in English.

My part time job came to an end because of the pandemic. Yet, what started out as a way to challenge myself taught me something about how society works, and has made me more empathetic. The job was thankless, but I am thankful for having done it.

With a Perspective, I’m Mannya Sinha.

Mannya Sinha is a high school student living in the East Bay.