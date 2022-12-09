Richard Friedlander: Shoot 'Em or Sue 'Em

Great Britain has a unique place in our cultural history, but Richard Friedlander says when it comes to guns and lawsuits, we couldn’t be more different.

Hardly a day passes without front page news of a lawsuit or a mass shooting. We are a very aggressive people.

The United Kingdom has no such problems. One-fortieth the size of the United States, it has a population one fifth that of its former colonies with eight times the density per square mile.

And yet, on a crowded island where you would expect people to be constantly bumping into each other and in each other’s business, less than half a million firearms are in private hands. As four percent of the world’s population, we own 40 percent of its guns: four hundred million.

Because Britons don’t see gun ownership as an inherent right, they have been able to pass laws that almost eliminate mass shootings. 2019 saw 33 deaths by gunfire in the U. K. compared with 22,000 in the U. S.—969 of those thousands involved the police. But because British cops must show cause for a gun case by case, their body count totaled … three. So we know there are ways to prevent deaths by gunfire.