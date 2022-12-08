Nina Roehl: Entering the Workforce

With the news of major tech companies facing mass layoffs, Y-R Media’s Nina Roehl feels more anxious than ever as a recent grad currently job hunting.

I graduated college this past May. Yes, I was nervous, but I was excited to finally get my first “big girl job.” Unfortunately, with a looming recession and huge tech company layoffs, my plans haven’t exactly panned out.

I was lucky enough to secure an internship after graduation. But once the summer came to an end, I found myself applying for unemployment.

I’ve been looking for work for about three months now, and the job hunt is discouraging. Just the other day, I was looking at a job posting on LinkedIn that had been listed for only a few hours, and there were already hundreds of applicants. Clearly, thousands of recent grads like me are struggling to break into the workforce right now.

Sending out a bunch of job applications without hearing anything back can definitely shake my confidence. But at least I know I'm not alone in my struggle to find a job.