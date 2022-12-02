Carol Kocivar: Banned Books For Christmas

Preparing a holiday shopping list? Carol Kocivar has an idea in tune with the times.

This year I decided to give my grandchildren banned books. Yup. Real banned books.

There is a certain amount of sweet satisfaction in giving banned books as Christmas presents. There are lots of choices.

Do I want to give books that some think are too scary, or promote the occult, or contain objectionable language? How about books people want banned because they are too violent or include racial themes? Or, my goodness, books that recognize the LGBTQ+ community?

What I really want to give my grandchildren is the idea of freedom of speech. That they have the right to read books that others may not like, and that age-appropriate history lessons about uncomfortable events are important. That they can learn about a diverse and complex world