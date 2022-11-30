Vicki Larson: A Room of One's Own

Living together is thought to be an essential part of marriage, but Vicki Larson says some partners just need a room of their own.

Like many 20-somethings, I wasn’t really paying much attention to my parents. So, I didn’t question when my mother, a 50s-era suburban housewife, left my dad, our Yorkie, Teddy, and our family home in Queens, New York, bought herself a condo in Miami, got a job at an upscale salon there and started a new life for herself.

It wasn’t until I was in my late 40s, divorced for the second time and questioning the institution of marriage, that I finally asked her about her bold move.

“Mom, what the heck was that about?”

“I had enough,” was all she said. After being a wife and a mother myself for so many years, I knew exactly what she meant.