Niles Goldstein: Antisemitism On The Rise

With antisemitism once again rearing its ugly head, Rabbi Niles Goldstein looks at what Jewish communities and their allies can do about it.

I’m the rabbi of the only synagogue in Napa Valley, a region famed for its vineyards and wine, natural beauty and exceptional farm-to-table cuisine. But even here in this bucolic setting, I’ve seen swastikas on barn doors, anti-Jewish propaganda in parks and on doorsteps, and heard conspiratorial whispers about George Soros and other “elites” pulling the levers of power and controlling the economy.

Antisemitism is alive and well in this country, and it’s on the rise. In recent weeks, we’ve heard anti-Semitic words and tropes from celebrities, professional athletes and politicians.

These are challenging times, and challenging times often lead to upticks in antisemitism. As Jonathan Greenblatt, head of the Anti-Defamation League, said recently, “When systems fail, whether it’s the government or the markets or anything else, leaders often look for someone to blame.”

And we Jews have historically played that role of scapegoat.