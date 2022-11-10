Tiya Birru: My Grades or My Life

Y-R Media's Tiya Birru weighs whether to take an important test amid the risk of a rumored school shooting that very day.

A few weeks ago, rumors of a potential school shooting spread at my high school. This came days after the shooting at BayTech Charter School in Oakland.

I’d already been trying to process the tragedy there when I heard the rumors that someone was bringing a gun to campus the next day. I spent that night wondering if I should go to school.

But because I’m a senior in high school, my grades are really important for college admissions. And if I chose to stay home that day, it would mean missing an important exam I wouldn’t be able to make up. So finally, I decided I needed to go.

Walking into school I saw a lot of tension in the air — students kept talking about the rumors spreading, and the longer the day went on the worse the rumors got.