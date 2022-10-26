Laura Smith Borrman: The Kids Are Alright

From math scores to personal relationships, remote learning has had consequences we’re only beginning to grapple with. Laura Smith Borrman has this Perspective.

Normally, driving the soccer carpool means a maddeningly loud ride that ends in a carful of crumbs, snack wrappers and aggravation. The antics of 7-year-old boys can feel intolerable. The fact that these boys spent kindergarten on computer screens makes it even harder.

No matter how great the teacher is, zoom kindergarten means the kids miss out on something simple, and important — a chance to learn how to make friends. How to talk with other kids. How to play nicely and use their words.

Back in the carpool, I typically face moments where I have to choose between ignoring the behavior, calling it out with a swift reprimand, or stopping the car altogether.

But on a recent ride home, I made a different choice. I decided just to listen. I took deep breaths. And gradually, the forced burping and excessive potty talk slowed. In its place emerged something amazing.