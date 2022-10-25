Giovanni Barron: It Starts With a Single Shot

An interest in photography leads Giovanni Barron to take a trip to the city. He came home with a new outlook.

“It’s a big and beautiful world. Most of us live and die in the same corner where we are born and never get to see any of it. I don't want to be most of us.” These words spoken by Pedro Pascal's character in Game of Thrones are the same words I now follow in my own life.

When given the opportunity to travel to a different city, I take it upon myself to enjoy every bit of that time spent. On the BART platform, I can feel the winds of the Saturday afternoon blowing against my face as I wait for the 1:10 train for Daly City.

Before my ride into the city, I looked towards the window and thought to myself. “You’re really going to carry all that expensive camera equipment borrowed from your high school into a city you barely travel to any more? All that for a class assignment? Yeah, because why not?” I replied to myself.

When I reached my stop on Montgomery Street, I was overwhelmed by the buildings above that looked like they tipped over me from below. It’d been a while since I visited San Francisco, so I didn't waste any time and made my way through the city. As I reached Chinatown, I took in the inviting surroundings, wading through crowds and watching cultural festivities, taking pictures all the while. A group of dancers in the street captivated a crowd and I stopped for a couple shots too. I came home that night with a full SD card of buildings, cafes, shops, performers, peers, and parks. This travel experience opened my eyes to a new hobby – photography – but most importantly, I came home with a sense of independence.