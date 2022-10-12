Richard Levitt: Baby Steps

Richard Levitt says its good to have a place to aspire to, but it's baby steps that will get you there.

It’s easy to live in our own heads. Holding visions and spinning fantasies about what we’d like to do and who we’d like to be.

The best part? We’re always good at it, always successful.

The hard part? Stuff doesn’t get done.

That happens because goals are so much more compelling than process. And the more ambitious they are, the more engaging. Maybe playing a searing guitar solo. Or growing all the food we eat. Or hiking the Pacific Crest Trail. Whatever it is for you …