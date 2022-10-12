Richard Levitt: Baby Steps

But getting there takes so much work. Like practicing all the musical scales. Or learning to be a competent gardener. Or actually hiking. So, unfortunately, big fantasies often result in big disappointments.
Once a group of very successful creative friends were chatting about just that. How do you think big, but rationally? How do you actually achieve an aspirational goal?
The unanimous answer: baby steps.
So while it’s exciting to imagine being a musician on stage or feasting from an urban farm, they’d say it’s better to just have fun learning a song or planting a couple herbs. And enjoying the little victories.
In her book The Left Hand of Darkness, Ursula K. Le Guin wrote, “It is good to have an end to journey toward; but it is the journey that matters, in the end.”
That’s what I’m talking about. Rather than grasping at some distant goal, take one little step. I wanted an edible garden — which I’d inflated into a gargantuan task. Finally, I focused on building planter boxes. Easy success. Then added soil … another win. Then planted some stuff … POW! Small wins can feel really good.
In martial arts, they say, “Don’t aspire to a black belt, just show up for class …”
Who knows where that first step will take you? I bet it’ll take you right where you want to be.
With a Perspective, I’m Richard Levitt.
Richard Levitt is an East Bay writer who teaches martial arts, yoga, and creative problem-solving.