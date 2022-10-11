Joan Dentler: A Championship Ring for Recovery

There will be no World Series for the Giants this year. But Joan Dentler says that when the Giants won it all a decade ago, her biggest winner wasn't even wearing a uniform.

Ten years ago this October, the San Francisco Giants made their second run in three years to a World Series title. And ten years ago this October, my son found his way to recovery after years of addiction to drugs and alcohol. During the years of his using, Giants baseball was the one thing that kept us connected—somehow despite his circumstances, he managed to follow the Giants—and text messages about a playoff win or a Lincecum strikeout became a lifeline for our family.

In October of 2012, I watched and cheered as Pablo Sandoval hit three home runs in Game 1 of the Series. My son cheered too—listening to the game from under a bridge on a transistor radio stolen from Rite Aid.

During game three of that series, I got the call—“Mom, I’m ready.”

“Okay, I said. “What do you need to do?”