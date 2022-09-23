Jeremy Friedlander: Deane and I

Jeremy Friedlander and a good friend disagree about most things, but not their friendship.

My friend Deane and I walk together for about an hour each week. We often discuss subjects about which we disagree. There are plenty of them.

Deane is a Republican, a conservative libertarian, and an NRA member. I'm a Democrat and a liberal who has never touched a gun. Though not an adherent of any organized religion, Deane presupposes the existence of God and seeks His guidance. I’m an atheist. You get the idea.

I often feel frustrated during our walks, thinking I’m not listening, understanding, or speaking well enough. It seems to me that we often give different meanings to the same words without resolving the difference. We have spent a long time on “incitement” in relation to you know who.

Yet I feel enriched overall and keep returning for more, as does Deane. He listens carefully and responds thoughtfully. He is patient. He keeps trying to connect when connection seems elusive. He says he enjoys the process of coming to know and understand each other.