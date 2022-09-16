Richard Swerdlow: School's Out, For Good

It’s time for Richard Swerdlow to look back on more than three decades as a teacher.

When I was a kid, the last day before summer we'd burst out of school chanting, "No more pencils, no more books, no more teachers' dirty looks!"

I've been thinking of that rhyme this September. Because after 34 years of teaching, I have retired.

And although that rhyme has not aged well, books and pencils replaced by laptops, and not a single teacher I know the dirty look type, it feels like time to chant it again.

I’m putting down the chalk at retirement age, but lately the news has been filled with stories about record numbers of educators bailing, burnt out by the long hours and low wages. 50% of teachers quit within the first five years. After 34 years, I get it.