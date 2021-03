Asian Americans speak many languages, but in the midst of unprecedented attacks, they speak with one voice. Billy Zeng has this Perspective.

請聽聽我們 Please Listen to us

We are frightened, upset and frustrated

請跟我們說話 Please talk to us

In Hoisanwah, Thai, Mandarin,

In Vietnamese, Khmer, Cantonese In Korean, Japanese, Hakka,

In Tagalog, Cebuano, Teochew And in many languages we speak

Which may or may not include English