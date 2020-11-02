KQED is a proud member of
Ali Shah: A Bridge Too Near
These days we all need a bridge to another side. And for Ali Shah that bridge over troubled waters was his dog, Wally.

What carries you through these days? We all have a bridge over time.

You’ve heard the expression “A Bridge Too Far.” It’s oft-misunderstood to mean “going too far.” In truth, it means you couldn’t go as far as you hoped, and that your undertaking was overly-ambitious and probably doomed from the start. Of all things you can do, a relationship with a dog is the most inherently doomed of them all.

As coronavirus began coming ashore, my bridge was the same as it’s been for years: Wally, an oversized black lab/Newfie mix rescued some eight years ago.

Given his affection for strangers and preternaturally quiet nature, he was the world’s worst guard dog. But he was also a certified therapy animal and a serial cheater of death. A kill shelter in rural Virginia. Advanced pneumonia while waiting to be adopted. A distracted driver not looking at the crosswalk. A tennis-ball sized lung tumor. Lymphoma.

But loving an old dog is being tied to railroad tracks, listening to the whistling of the train growing menacingly louder. You live every day trying to ignore it. We were a family of two, both soothed by the metronomic consistency of four daily walks, the ideal antidote to 2020’s stay-at-home claustrophobia.

On that last morning a couple of Sundays ago, I took him out for a short walk, knowing he’d struggle and cough his way through, adamant on pushing forward a few steps at a time. Across the street from home, he collapsed, and curled up on the sidewalk.

I felt him saying, “this is as far as I can take you, Boss. You’re on your own from here.” He put his head down. I knew what was happening. I sat on the curb by his side and put my hand on him. “You’ve done enough, big guy.” Minutes later, he was gone.

Stepping off a bridge onto the far embankment reminds you a bridge is a temporary thing. The reciprocal love and devotion of the years you spend walking across it echoes in the hideous stillness that comes after, that void familiar to anyone who has lost their companion animal. A bridge of 8 years, 10,000 walks, and yet in the end, altogether too near.

With a Perspective, I’m Ali Shah

Ali Shah is an attorney. He lives in Sunnyvale.