Ali Shah: A Bridge Too Near

These days we all need a bridge to another side. And for Ali Shah that bridge over troubled waters was his dog, Wally.

What carries you through these days? We all have a bridge over time.

You’ve heard the expression “A Bridge Too Far.” It’s oft-misunderstood to mean “going too far.” In truth, it means you couldn’t go as far as you hoped, and that your undertaking was overly-ambitious and probably doomed from the start. Of all things you can do, a relationship with a dog is the most inherently doomed of them all.

As coronavirus began coming ashore, my bridge was the same as it’s been for years: Wally, an oversized black lab/Newfie mix rescued some eight years ago.

Given his affection for strangers and preternaturally quiet nature, he was the world’s worst guard dog. But he was also a certified therapy animal and a serial cheater of death. A kill shelter in rural Virginia. Advanced pneumonia while waiting to be adopted. A distracted driver not looking at the crosswalk. A tennis-ball sized lung tumor. Lymphoma.