How Many San Francisco Streets Can You Name? There's a Game for That

How well do you know San Francisco streets? A new game by product designer, illustrator and public transit advocate Chris Arvin will give you an exact number (down to two decimal points.)
It’s a simple game — a webpage with a map of San Francisco prompts users to type a street into a text box. Once the street name is entered, the street is highlighted on the map and a scoreboard displays the percentage of total city mileage that has been identified. That percentage increases as more streets are named.
During a walk around San Francisco, Arvin and a friend wondered how many city streets they could name from memory. How well did they really know San Francisco? The first version of the game was then sent around to Arvin’s friends about a week-and-a-half later.