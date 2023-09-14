How Many San Francisco Streets Can You Name? There's a Game for That

Said one Twitter user: “throwing in the towel at 65.01%. this was a blast! will have to try again in a few months and keep better notes of the streets i walk/bus/bike on!” Another person responded with a screenshot showing a 25.36% score, saying “This is the baseline. I’m from the Midwest and have only been to San Francisco twice. Anyone from the Bay Area who can’t get more than this isn’t trying.” Consider the gauntlet thrown.

The game isn’t just a memory test. Neighborhoods with streets that follow a convention, like states or alphabetical order, can often be figured out even if players can’t necessarily remember the exact name. In fact, Arvin hopes to build out the game even more in the future, potentially adding streaks for naming so many streets in a certain theme and making the map interactive.

For some players, the game has also changed the way they look at San Francisco. Arvin has noticed that people who play are paying more attention to street signs or going out of their way to visit areas in the map that they weren’t able to fill in.

Arvin says that most of all, they hope people have fun playing and see it as a way to learn more about San Francisco. “I hope people use it as a way to think about the city differently and to think about which parts of the city they maybe haven’t explored a lot or want to explore more,” said Arvin. “We have a pretty small city, ten miles or seven miles, but there’s so many different neighborhoods and so many great places to explore.”