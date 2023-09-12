SF’s Golden Gate Park May Soon Host New Concert Series From Producers of Outside Lands

San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors is set to vote on a proposal Tuesday that would bring more concerts to Golden Gate Park the weekend after Outside Lands in addition to three free concerts scattered throughout the city.

The concerts would be organized by Berkeley-based promoter Another Planet Entertainment, the company that also produces the Outside Lands music festival every August, and would take place at the same location as Outside Lands.

Under the proposal, Another Planet would pay the city of San Francisco up to $1.4 million for a two-day event, or $2.1 million for a three-day event, annually, during the duration of the permit.

Besides the extra weekend of entertainment slated for Golden Gate Park, Another Planet has also committed to staging three free concerts in downtown San Francisco on the same summer weekend if the city approves the permit. One event would take place at Civic Center Plaza, followed by concerts at Union Square and the Embarcadero Plaza.