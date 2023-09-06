Steph and Ayesha Curry Invest Additional $50 Million for OUSD Children, Families

These are the children the Currys want to build up to chase big goals.

“I think it mostly stems from our parenthood,” Ayesha Curry said. “When you have a child, and then you start to hear about the disparities around you that other families and parents are facing, and you start to realize that it’s nobody’s fault, it just is what it is.”

The Currys hope to build on the impact they made during the initial four years of their foundation work, which began in 2019 and later identified families in need during the pandemic and delivered more than 25 million meals.

“It’s kind of springboarded a lot of momentum around the ways that we can keep it going,” Stephen Curry said.

Lockwood also soon will debut a covered outdoor classroom. It is one of six Oakland schools and community areas receiving remodeled play spaces this year. Another $1 million is going to help grow middle school sports and provide greater opportunities for girls especially.

Aside from new playgrounds and athletics, the expanded movement aims to serve more than 6 million meals to Oakland students annually while enhancing cafeterias, provide all children reading below grade level with regular access to tutoring, and distribute 300,000 books through efforts such as restocking school libraries and hosting elementary school book fairs.