News

Critical Fire Weather Arrives in Northern California; PG&E Cuts Power to 8,400 Customers

Olga R. Rodriguez and John Antczak
The Associated Press
Flames can be seen on a hill. There are buildings at the foot of the hill.
In this photo provided by Caltrans, smoke rises from the Head Fire in Klamath National Forest, Siskiyou County, on Tuesday Aug. 15, 2023. A wildfire pushed by gusty winds from a thunderstorm raced through national forest land near California's border with Oregon, prompting evacuations in the rural area. The blaze was one of at least 19 fires that erupted in the Klamath National Forest as thunderstorms rolling through the area brought lightning and downdrafts that drove the flames through timber and rural lands.  (Roger Matthews/Caltrans via AP)

Gusty winds and low humidity brought high risk of wildfires to the interior of Northern California on Wednesday and Pacific Gas & Electric proactively cut electricity to approximately 8,400 customers to prevent potential ignitions in the blustery conditions.

Red flag warnings for critical fire danger were to remain in effect until 8 p.m. in much of the Sacramento Valley and adjacent areas to the west, the National Weather Service said. Smoke from the wildfires is impacting the Bay Area today, according to Bay Area Air Quality Management District spokesperson Kristina Chu. Chu noted the Fire and Smoke map from AirNow shows that there are more smoke impacts that can be seen around the Bay Area compared to earlier this week.

“The wildfires will continue to emit substantial amount of smoke and is expected to continue impacting the Bay Area for the foreseeable future,” she said in an email to KQED. “We do have a Spare The Air alert in place today and are evaluating conditions for tomorrow/coming week.”

PG&E said that shortly before 2 a.m., it began public safety power shutoffs in small portions of eight counties.

Customers in the “targeted high-fire-threat areas” were notified in advance Tuesday, the utility said in a statement.

The gusty northerly winds were generated in the wake of a trough of low pressure that moved through Northern California on Tuesday, the weather service said.

Public safety power shutoffs are intended to prevent fires from starting when power lines are downed by winds or struck by falling trees or windblown debris. Such fires have caused extensive destruction and deaths in California.

The issue of power shutoffs surfaced in Hawaii after the deadly fire that destroyed the Maui community of Lahaina. Maui County claims Hawaiian Electric Company negligently failed to cut power despite high winds and dry conditions. The utility acknowledges its lines started the fire but faults county firefighters for declaring the blaze contained and leaving the scene.

Wednesday’s power cuts were PG&E’s first since 2021. PG&E first implemented the shutoffs in 2019, leaving nearly 2 million people in the San Francisco Bay Area and elsewhere in Northern California without power and drawing fierce criticism.

The utility has since been able to reduce the impact by adding more circuit switches to its grid, allowing it to more precisely determine which customers will lose power, said Paul Moreno, a PG&E spokesperson.

PG&E also added hundreds of weather stations in areas prone to wildfires and now it has nearly 1,500 units that provide information on when fire conditions are present and when those conditions have passed, he said.

California has so far avoided widespread wildfires this year following an extraordinarily wet winter and cool spring that melted the mountain snowpack slowly. Downpours from recent Tropical Storm Hilary further dampened much of the southern half of the state.

Major fires have been limited to the southeastern desert and the lightly populated far northwest corner of the state where lightning ignited many blazes this month.