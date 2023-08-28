California Sues Chino Valley School District Over Transgender Notification Policy

California’s attorney general sued a Southern California school district Monday over its recently adopted policy that requires schools to notify parents if their children change their gender identification or pronouns.

Attorney General Rob Bonta said he filed a lawsuit against the Chino Valley Unified School District over the policy that mandated this notification, calling it a “forced outing” of transgender students that violates their civil rights.

“It tramples on students’ rights,” Bonta told reporters. He said he is seeking a court order to immediately halt the policy from taking effect.

The move comes after Chino Valley Unified, east of Los Angeles, adopted the policy following a shift in leadership on the school board. Other Southern California districts have adopted similar policies and Bonta said he believes they will also be affected by this litigation, though they are not named in the suit.

The suit argues the policy discriminates against transgender and gender-nonconforming students and violates the state constitution, which requires equal protect for all students regardless of their gender expression, identity or sexual orientation. The suit also argues the policy violates students’ privacy rights.