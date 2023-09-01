The Invisible Work that Makes Hollywood Hum

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

LA Food Bank Welcomes Striking Writers and Actors

Actors and writers are still on strike and a lot of folks behind the scenes from screenwriters to stunt doubles – are struggling. Actor and comedian Kristina Wong is trying to make sure that while strikers are out on the picket lines, they can get enough to eat. She’s become a self-proclaimed ‘food bank influencer’ encouraging fellow union members to use the World Harvest Food bank in Los Angeles.

How a Hollywood Food Stylist Makes Food a Character

While much of the media attention is focused on the Hollywood writers and actors strike, thousands of other movie industry workers are impacted by the work stoppage. People like food stylist Melissa McSorley, whose work is often invisible. For the series, California Foodways, reporter Lisa Morehouse spent the day with McSorley to see what it takes to create the dishes you see onscreen.