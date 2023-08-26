KQED is a proud member of
California Firefighter Discusses Ongoing Search and Rescue Efforts in Aftermath of Maui Fires

Rachael Vasquez
Search and rescue teams work in a charred area with burnt trees and land around them.
Search and recovery team members check charred buildings and cars in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Aug. 18, 2023. At least 111 people are known to have died in what was the deadliest wildfire in the US in over a century. (Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images)

As people in Maui continue to recover from the deadliest wildfires in the U.S. in the last century, a fire official from the East Bay is there helping with search and recovery efforts.

Jeff Peter has over three decades of experience in California’s fire service, having worked in San Diego 30 years before joining the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, where he serves as an assistant fire chief. He’s been involved with the National Urban Search and Rescue system since 1995 and has been across the country to respond to natural disasters.

Peter talks with KQED’s Rachael Vazquez about the state of recovery efforts in Maui, and what Bay Area emergency officials can learn from the devastating fires.

Below is an extended version of the interview, edited for brevity and clarity.

You’ve been in Maui for two weeks. Can you tell us what you saw when you first got there? How have things changed?

It’s similar to many of the devastating fires we’ve had in California. Many of the structures are very close together in the Lahaina area and we saw about 80% of these residential structures and commercial structures completely burned to the ground. It’s definitely a tragic incident. The devastation is significant, and unfortunately the life loss is high, as many of your viewers have seen. So it’s tough, because it’s such a beautiful place, but a pretty devastating disaster.

Having been there a few weeks now, what kind of work are you and your team focusing on?

I’ve been in Maui since the morning of August 11. My team is one of three management teams that manage the 28 National Urban Search and Rescue teams across the country. As the federal partners, we’re always there to serve the local authorities, whether it be a city, county or a state. My role is as a liaison officer and my team coordinates the work with the local authorities so we can then manage our task forces that are here at the incident to perform their work.

Despite all of your experience, is it still hard for you personally to see all of the devastation that you’re seeing in Maui now?

Yeah, it is. It’s really tough work physically and emotionally for our people and our rescue specialists. My first response was to 9/11. I’ve been to Hurricane Sandy, Matthew, Harvey, Irma, the Miami condo collapse and now Lahaina. It certainly is devastating. Personally I have a connection to Lahaina, I’ve been here many times, so it definitely connects you to the disaster for sure. But with our people, their passion is to help people in their time of need, and our folks get great value in finding and searching for remains to help those that lost their loved ones be able to begin the grieving process and to provide them some comfort.

A helicopter flying over a burnt town.
Marine One, carrying President Joe Biden, flies above wildfire damage in Lahaina on the island of Maui, in Hawaii on Aug. 21, 2023. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

What kinds of things do you do to find the energy to keep going back to scenes like this over the years? 

Well, I think it’s just the average wiring of a public safety person, whether it be a firefighter or a law enforcement person. Most of us just have an inner passion to help and serve the public when they’re truly in need.

How have you seen wildfires change over the course of your career?

Those of us in the fire service are continuing to see significant fires in California, both in Northern and Southern California. Now, unfortunately, in Hawaii as well. And as we continue to build more and more homes out in what’s called the Wildland-Urban Interface, and as we get fire weather associated with low relative humidity or increased winds, it becomes very challenging to deal with wildland fires.

California has a lot of experience with wildfires. And as the climate continues to change, there could be more places that need to draw on that expertise. What goes through your mind when you think about more frequent, more intense wildfires becoming a reality in more places?

Yeah, it is becoming a reality, as you mentioned. I think preparedness is extremely important for all citizens, to make sure they’ve got as much defensible space around their homes as possible and that they’re prepared in the event of a wildfire to evacuate, gather up their loved ones, any belongings that are critical. And then we in public safety need to make sure that we’re prepared and adequately staffed and have enough resources to handle significant incidents. We are very lucky in the state of California that we have a very robust mutual aid system where we can move fire resources up and down the state routinely for bigger fires and to help all of our partners across the state.

And for those people living in fire-prone areas, can you say a little bit more about the advice you have for them? 

I think it’s critically important that every resident in California is prepared for a fire or earthquake or any other potential natural disaster. So having a plan with your family, having a secondary means of contact with your children and loved ones, and then making sure that you’ve got the ability to help yourself out to some degree, whether it be bottled water or food kits, and then making sure that — in the fire setting — you have a defensible space around your structure, and hopefully more than one way out of your neighborhood, because it can often be a challenge for people to get out when they’re trying to evacuate.

Are there lessons for the Bay Area’s emergency officials in how this fire in Maui was handled? 

Like with any fire, it’s just really important that everyone is prepared — the public safety providers, fire and law, and also the citizens. Preparedness is the key. Making sure people are aware of what’s going on and are connected to county alerts for fire notifications and listening to orders for evacuations and evacuating quickly and not thinking twice about it, because life is always more important than property.

 

 

