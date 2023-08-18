Hurricane Hilary Hits: What California (and the Bay Area) Can Expect

Winds will pick up on Sunday in southern California, says Jan Null, veteran meteorologist and founder of Golden Gate Weather Services, “especially over the the inland areas of San Diego County.”

He adds that the biggest thing to watch out for is “flooding in the desert regions” of Southern California.

How will Hurricane Hilary affect Bay Area weather?

On Friday, Hilary had sustained winds near 145 miles per hour — wind speeds of a Category 4 hurricane. However, experts expect it to lose strength as it approaches Mexico and eventually weaken into a tropical storm when it arrives in Southern California.

San Diego, Orange, Imperial and Riverside counties could see the heaviest rains — but Bay Area residents should not be concerned, says Null.

The rain is predicted to move across southeastern California and possibly into Nevada as well. If storms continue north, the most probable scenario is that they move toward the Sierra Nevada region.

“We could see some light rain possibly get as far to the west end of the Bay Area, maybe Monday or Tuesday,” he said. “But it would be more of nuisance than a hazard.” Read the weather forecast from the National Weather Service Bay Area office.

How can I be preparing for Hurricane Hilary if I live in an at-risk area?

If you or a loved one lives in Southern California, sign up to receive emergency weather alerts from the county.

County officials use these notifications to inform residents of weather alerts, street and road closures, and evacuation orders.

Find your at-risk California county below:

Why is Hurricane Hilary happening?

Hurricanes are much rarer on the country’s Pacific coast as ocean waters are much colder here than in the Atlantic and Gulf coasts.

However, meteorologists point out that a significant amount of warm water is helping keep the storm together as it moves up the Mexican coast. Ocean temperatures across the globe are on the rise, largely due to carbon emissions, and scientists are studying the deadly impact of marine heatwaves on wildlife.

However, Null says that hurricanes will not become casual occurrences along the West Coast anytime soon. “As the oceans warm, we will certainly see the possibility of some more frequent tropical storms getting farther and farther north. But that being said, it’s not going to be an annual occurrence,” he said.

“Maybe once a decade, maybe it will be twice a decade,” said Null.