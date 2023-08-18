California Faces Severe Shortage of Latinas in Medicine, UCLA Study Finds

Another detail that stood out to Anaya is that Latina physicians were almost 36 times more likely to speak Spanish at home compared to non-Hispanic white physicians.

“This is about ensuring equitable health care delivery for all populations. And Latino populations certainly deserve to have equitable health care delivery,” she said.

Anaya spoke more about the study’s results and what can be done to improve the shortage with KQED’s Alexander Gonzalez. Their conversation was edited for brevity and clarity.

Alexander Gonzalez: Why are we seeing these numbers? What’s driving this?

Dr. Yohualli Anaya: It’s a multitude of things that are leading to this lack of representation. In the report, I highlight the different stages of the educational pathway where we can do some interventions to improve these numbers. We really need an approach that is addressing each of these levels because doing one or the other is going to be insufficient. We have been making some efforts and yet our efforts have been insufficient thus far.

It sounds like this is a really systemic issue and it’s going to take looking at people’s education as young as high school. Is that fair to say?

I would say even earlier, from an early age. So, if we invest in the quality of the education that our students are receiving, then we’re going to have students that are even more qualified and better prepared to enter college, succeed in college [and] enter medical school.

The tuition for medical education is typically steep. How much of the issue is related to costs based on the numbers reported in this study?

It is definitely a contributor. And if we are thinking about being inclusive in our recruitment rates, we want students and physicians who represent the full scope of the patients we’re taking care of. And that not only includes diversity in race and ethnicity, that also includes diversity in socioeconomic status.