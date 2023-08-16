Head Fire Near Oregon Border Forces Evacuations

Firefighters were working to protect homes near the confluence of the Scott and Klamath rivers, a very lightly populated area about 20 miles from the California-Oregon state line and about 50 miles northwest of Mount Shasta.

There weren’t any immediate reports of injuries or homes burned Tuesday night. However, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for several areas, including one south of Hamburg, a riverside community of around 100 people. Additional areas were warned to be ready to evacuate.

State Route 96 was also closed.

⚠️HEAD FIRE SHELTER UPDATES ⚠️ Shelters are available at the following locations for those who have been displaced due to the #HEADFIRE:

Kahtishraam Wellness Center – Yreka

1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, CA 96097 Karuk Wellness Center – Happy Camp

357 Jacobs Way, Happy Camp, CA 96039 pic.twitter.com/ZJO3S9bkxF — Siskiyou County OES (@SiskiyouOES) August 16, 2023

🚨HEAD FIRE EVACUATIONS UPDATE 🚨 🚨EVACUATION ORDER for zone(s):

– 𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-1236, 1120, 1117, 1007 ⚠️EVACUATION WARNING(S):

– 𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-1010, 1123, 3502, 2007, 2004, 2001, 1233, 1230-A, 1230-B, 1114, 1004 More details here: https://t.co/eLaA73Z4oN pic.twitter.com/dapinQXseb — Siskiyou County Sheriff (@SiskiyouSheriff) August 16, 2023

The Head Fire was burning near the site of the McKinney Fire, which began on July 29 of last year. That fire started in the Klamath National Forest and exploded in size when a thunderstorm created winds up to 50 mph. It reduced much of Klamath River, a scenic community of about 200 people, to ash and killed four people, including two who may have been trying to flee the flames. Their bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in the driveway of a home.

Forecasters said weather would continue to be hot and dry but with instability caused by moist air being pulled into the region, bringing the threat of afternoon and evening dry thunderstorms with strong outflow winds. That pattern was expected to break down on Thursday, with cooler and calmer weather entering the weekend.

Klamath National Forest sprawls over more than 2,650 square miles in Northern California and southern Oregon.

A slew of other lightning-caused fires were reported Tuesday in Northern California, including in Mendocino County, Shasta-Trinity National Forest and the Tahoe area, although most were small and quickly contained, fire officials said.