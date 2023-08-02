Oakland’s Youngest Track Stars Make Junior Olympics Debut in 2 States

With their Olympic debut in Eugene behind them, these Oakland students are now gearing up to compete in the second biggest competition of their lives so far: the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa, running from July 26 to Aug. 5.

“Tears come to my eyes just thinking about it,” said Coach Soto, holding back emotion. “Coach Willie White is a legendary coach. I’ve been working with him for over 15 years helping build the program. So to be in this position, where we’re at right now, I said, ‘Coach, we’re going to do it, Coach. We’re going to do it.’”

Rooted in Oakland

EOTG’s path to the Junior Olympics wasn’t easy. In fact, it wasn’t even paved. When training started, the team didn’t have a track to practice on, let alone access to a long jump pit. The Gems typically train in the evenings at Castlemont High School on MacArthur Boulevard, but at the time, the field was under construction. So Coach Soto rented space where he could at Bancroft Middle School to keep his athletes sharp until Castlemont’s track was ready to welcome the team back in May.

“It’s just an amazing year,” Coach Soto said. “We had nine [students] qualify for Iowa, but we didn’t have the funding available to have everybody go. A lot of the funding came in after we had to register. But we had enough to take the relay team because they qualified, and then, the [10-year-old] long jumper, we were able to get him out there as well.”

When asked what OUSD can do to support EOTG in its future endeavors, Director of Communications, John Sasaki, told KQED that since the organization exists outside the district, it couldn’t directly dedicate funds to the team. But it can show support in other ways by connecting the team to local companies that often partner with the district.

“Anytime that we have a great organization that we work closely with and that helps our kids, we want to raise those up,” Sasaki said. “Because it does, without a doubt, take a village to raise our kids with all these wonderful organizations.”

Once word spread through the community that nine EOTG athletes qualified for Iowa, but the team lacked funds to send everyone to compete — Oakland stepped up. Coach Soto started a GoFundMe campaign for his team, which as of this reporting, received over $7,600 out of its $20,000 goal from 130 donations.

The funds raised will go toward helping the team with travel, food and hotel expenses as they compete in Iowa. Before the Junior Olympics in Oregon, many of the students had never stepped foot outside of California.

Local businesses such as Radius Recycling (formerly Schnitzer Steel), a company that operates in both East and West Oakland, heard about the Gems qualifying for the Junior Olympics and donated an additional $10,000 to support their trip.

Tasion Kwamilele, director of educational partnerships and government and public affairs manager for Radius Recycling, told KQED she grew up attending various Oakland schools, from Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary to the Oakland School for the Arts.

“Recognizing the public safety issues that we’ve been having in our city, it’s the work that Coach Soto’s doing, it really is keeping a group of kids off the streets,” she said. “Beyond that, it’s also showing them the possibilities of what’s out there.”