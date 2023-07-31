San Francisco Takes Down Elon Musk's Giant Flashing 'X' Sign After Just 3 Days

“Planning review and approval is also necessary for the installation of this sign. The city is opening a complaint and initiating an investigation,” he said in an email to the Associated Press.

Earlier in July, Musk unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he remakes the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year.

Despite the recent pushback from local authorities, Musk said his company won’t be leaving San Francisco anytime soon, writing this weekend on Twitter — er, X — that it was here to stay, even though “the city is in a doom spiral with one company after another left or leaving.”

The incident comes on the heels of Musk’s other recent headline-grabbing fight, this one with a nonprofit group.

The platform has now threatened to sue a group of independent researchers whose work documented an increase in hate speech on the site since it was purchased last year by Musk.

An “X” attorney wrote to the Center for Countering Digital Hate on July 20 threatening legal action over the nonprofit’s research into hate speech and content moderation. The letter alleged that CCDH’s research publications seem intended “to harm Twitter’s business by driving advertisers away from the platform with incendiary claims.”

The center is a nonprofit with offices in the U.S. and United Kingdom that regularly publishes reports on hate speech, extremism or harmful behavior on social media platforms like X, TikTok or Facebook. That includes several reports critical of Musk’s leadership, detailing an increase in anti-LGBTQ hate speech, as well as climate misinformation since his purchase.

In the letter, attorney Alex Spiro questioned the expertise of the researchers and accused the center of trying to harm X’s reputation. The letter also suggested, without evidence, that the center received funds from some of X’s competitors, even though the center has also published critical reports about TikTok, Facebook and other large platforms.

Imran Ahmed, the center’s founder and CEO, told the Associated Press that his group has never received a similar response from any tech company. He said that typically the targets of the center’s criticism have responded by defending their work or promising to address any problems that have been identified.

“This is an unprecedented escalation by a social media company against independent researchers. Musk has just declared open war,” Ahmed told the Associated Press. “If Musk succeeds in silencing us other researchers will be next in line.”