Berkeley Approves License Plate Reader Cameras Despite Privacy Concerns

Berkeley City Council voted 6–1 on Tuesday night to install 52 license plate scanners on street lights throughout the city to address rising auto theft, return stolen vehicles and deter other serious crimes.

The decision comes as California is simultaneously seeking to pilot speeding cameras in six cities across the state, including three in the Bay Area. But privacy advocates and some residents are wary of the surveillance technology, questioning its effectiveness and how the immense amount of data captured by the scanners could be used.

“There is insufficient evidence at this point to say that yes, this will solve our crime problems,” said Hansel Aguilar, director of the city’s Police Accountability Board. “Vehicle theft was the most clear (application) with this, but even with that, the evidence is mixed on its potential and effectiveness to prevent auto vehicle thefts.”