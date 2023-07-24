California Community College Students Face Tough Barriers When Transferring

“Figuring out which classes to take was difficult and the advisers really had no clue about state licensure or how any of the courses related to what I was trying to accomplish in terms of career movement,” Jennings, 41, said. “That was frustrating.”

Jennings, who worked as a teacher on a provisional license at the time, said she contacted the military veterans representative in Solano County for help and reached out to the state’s teacher credentialing office, which eventually helped her figure out that she needed six autism and eight ESL classes. But Solano’s class schedules required her to take them one at a time, which meant finishing in two years.

“I always did look at the community college and thinking this is the place where you get the lowest cost, and usually you can enroll, do the class, and be done,” she said. “You don’t have to do the huge admissions process of a university, but it’s just really hard to get classes that you want at the time that you want them.”

Jennings learned that she could finish the credentials online in one year at the former non-profit Brandman University, now UMass Global. Although choosing a private, nonprofit or for-profit institution tends to cost students more than attending a community college, Jennings said she worked as a teacher on a provisional license and her school covered her tuition costs. Jennings said she also didn’t qualify for any financial aid at the community college because she already had a degree and is married.

“Maybe if I was about to get my degree, I would’ve advocated more and said, ‘Hey, we need to change this, it needs to be easier,” Jennings said.

Jennings was among the 5% who said they did not complete their program or degree. She ended up becoming a website builder with skills she learned from Google training through Coursera, an open online learning platform that partners with businesses, universities and colleges to provide degrees and certifications.

“I would rather have taken those classes in person, too,” she said. “But the community colleges don’t really offer those accelerated programs that are online.”

A smooth transfer for some

Despite the barriers to transfer, 36% of respondents said it was easy for them to understand which courses they needed to take for transfer, of which nearly 8% reported it was extremely easy to understand.





A transfer system often described as complex and confusing was anything but that for Alex Moxon, something he attributes to his counselors at Butte College.

Moxon started at the University of Arizona, but after a semester returned to his hometown near Chico and enrolled in 2019 at Butte.

While at Butte, Moxon met regularly with an adviser who helped guide him through his computer science bachelor’s degree.

“When I first showed up for orientation, I met with this adviser and she asked me what my goals were and what I was thinking degree-wise and where I wanted to go. And based on that, she gave me a road map of what classes I needed to take and which ones would transfer to CSU,” Moxon said.

Moxon said he met in person with that adviser every semester. On top of that, he got regular emails from her as she checked in to see how his classes were going and make sure he was staying on track. Once he got to Chico State, he had a similarly positive experience with the computer science faculty, who held workshops and provided him with road maps each semester so he knew what classes to take. He graduated in 2021 and now works for American Express as a software engineer.

His only complaint about the process was having to hand-deliver his transcripts to Chico State after two attempts by mail, a snafu his roommates faced as well.

Tatiana Torres, who was recently accepted as a transfer student to UC Berkley for this fall, also described her experience as mostly positive. She credits this to her assertive nature.

Growing up in Contra Costa County, Torres always dreamed of attending Berkeley. Her aunt, the first in their family to go to college, attended Berkeley. Torres’ dad would also often take her to volleyball games at Berkeley.